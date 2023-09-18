New-Age Companies To Offer High Returns, Says Dimensions Consulting’s Ajay Srivastava

New-age sectors and companies are the way forward for investors chasing high returns, according to Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting Pvt.

“The Indian economy has opened up so many new sectors and companies, which were not there in a traditional portfolio, and the option of investing into new companies has risen manifold,” Srivastava, managing director of Dimensions Consulting, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.

Although they are currently expensive, investors must enter these new-age stocks during market correction to gain good returns, he said. With new-age companies such as Zomato Ltd. and Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd.), the Indian equity market offers many new choices as alternatives to the traditional portfolio, Srivastava said.

With a few exceptions, traditional investment options have not given the returns that the market expected, according to him. “Banks have stabilised and have given no returns, pharma sector has peaked out, and commodities and steel space have not given the expected returns.” But, the capital goods and defence sectors continue to do well, he said.