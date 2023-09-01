Network18, TV18 Broadcast Stocks Rise After Viacom18 Bags BCCI Media Rights

Shares of Reliance Group's media units TV18 Broadcast Ltd. and Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. rose on Friday, after Viacom 18 Media Pvt. secured the five-year media rights for BCCI's home international games for the next five years.

The Mumbai-based media firm—a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani and Paramount Global—spent Rs 5,963 crore or $721 million to broadcast on both TV and digitally stream the matches. Viacom 18 paid Rs 3,101 crore for digital and Rs 2,862 crore for linear or television rights, as per PTI.

Viacom18's new sports channel, Sports18, will telecast all the matches on TV, while OTT platform JioCinema will live stream the matches online. The rights will come into effect with India's three-match home series against Australia beginning Sept. 22, and ending March 31, 2028.

Jay Shah congratulated Viacom18 on winning the BCCI Media Rights.