Network18 Shares Fall Over 7% After It Slips Into Q4 Loss
The media company recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the three months ended March 31.
Shares of Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. fell the most in over three weeks, after slipping into losses in the March quarter.
The media company, which is part of Reliance Industries Ltd., recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the three months ended March 31, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,484 crore.
Network18 Media & Investments Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.5% at Rs 1,484 crore vs Rs 1,621.09 crore.
Ebitda down 78.5% at Rs 57.19 crore vs Rs 265.79 crore.
Ebitda margin at 3.85% vs 16.4%.
Net loss of Rs 36.78 crore versus net profit of Rs 61.85 crore.
Shares of Network18 Media and Investments fell 2.88% to Rs 55.7 apiece as of 10:05 a.m., compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 7.32% intraday, the most since March 24.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.