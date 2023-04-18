Network18 Shares Fall Over 7% After It Slips Into Q4 Loss 

Shares of Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. fell the most in over three weeks, after slipping into losses in the March quarter.

The media company, which is part of Reliance Industries Ltd., recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the three months ended March 31, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,484 crore.