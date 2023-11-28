Netweb Technologies Shares Soar 10% On Manufacturing Pact With Nvidia

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. soared 10% to their highest level in over a month on Tuesday after it signed a pact with Nvidia to be its manufacturing partner.

Netweb will build 10 server variations under its Tyrone range of artificial intelligence systems, which are meant for a wide range of AI, and high-performance computing and super-computing applications, according to an exchange filing.

Netweb's AI system, with Nvidia MGX, a modular reference design, will target functions of high-performance computing, data science, large language models, edge computing and enterprise AI, it said.