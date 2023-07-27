Netweb Technologies Shares Debut At 89% Premium

Netweb Technologies India had launched its Rs 631-crore maiden share sale on July 17, which continued till July 19. The IPO was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day, 9.14 times on the second day, and 90.36 times on the final day.

The New Delhi-headquartered company had already undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 10,20,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 500 per equity share, aggregating Rs 51 crore.

The company raised Rs 189 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 37.8 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 500 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.