Nestle Stock Split: Will One Of India's Most Expensive Shares Become Affordable?

Nestlé India Ltd., at over Rs 22,600 per share, is the seventh highest-priced Indian stock, making it unaffordable for investors. However, this may change soon.

The board of the maker of KitKat is scheduled to meet on Oct. 19 to consider its first-ever stock split. The consumer goods giant is considering the option of a stock split of existing equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, according to an exchange filing.

If approved, it could potentially make the stock more accessible to a wider range of investors.