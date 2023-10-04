Nestle Stock Split: Will One Of India's Most Expensive Shares Become Affordable?
The company's board will meet on Oct. 19 to consider its first-ever stock split and second interim dividend for 2023.
Nestlé India Ltd., at over Rs 22,600 per share, is the seventh highest-priced Indian stock, making it unaffordable for investors. However, this may change soon.
The board of the maker of KitKat is scheduled to meet on Oct. 19 to consider its first-ever stock split. The consumer goods giant is considering the option of a stock split of existing equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, according to an exchange filing.
If approved, it could potentially make the stock more accessible to a wider range of investors.
The board will also consider declaring a second interim dividend for 2023, as well as reviewing the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months ended on Sept. 30, the filing said.
Shares of Nestlé India rose as much as 4.68%, before paring gains to trade 1.54% higher at 10:20 a.m. This compares to a 0.70% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 13 times the 30-day average volume.
Shares of Nestlé India have jumped 18.46% in the past year and 16.58% since January. In terms of stock performance, the stock is ranked 22nd in the Nifty 50 and seventh in the Nifty FMCG.
Of the 36 analysts tracking the stock, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.8%.