Nestle India's Capex Plan Can Spur Double-Digit Growth: Nomura

Nestle India Ltd.'s focus on driving penetration and investments in high-margin new product development should deliver sustainable growth in the medium term, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

India is among the fastest growing markets for Nestle SA. The parent company has budgeted Rs 5,000 crore in capital expenditure for the country over the next three years for new facilities, expanding product portfolio and pursuing inorganic opportunities, Nomura said in a note on Friday.

The brokerage said the capex over the calendar year 2022–2025 towards expanding capacities could lead to compounded annual growth rate of 10–15% for sales over the next four–six years—at three times historical asset turns.

It maintains a 'buy' rating on the Maggi Noodles firm, with a target price of Rs 22,990, implying an upside return potential of 20.2%.