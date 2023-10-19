Nestle India Stock Split: Board Approves To Divide One Share Into 10

Nestle India Ltd. in its Oct. 19 board meet approved its first-ever stock split to divide one share of Rs 10 face value into 10 shares of Re 1 face value each.

This indicates that or every 1 share previously owned, a shareholder will own 10 shares after the split.

The split was approved to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity and to encourage participation of retail investors by making shares more affordable.