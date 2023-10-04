Nestle India Shares Gain As Board To Consider Interim Dividend, Stock Split  

Shares of Nestle India Ltd. rose the most in over two months on Wednesday as its board will consider a second interim dividend for 2023 and a stock split.

The board will meet on Oct. 19 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company intimated Nov. 1 as the record date for determining the entitlement of the second interim dividend for the year 2023 and Nov. 16 as the date of payment of the second interim dividend for the year 2023.

The FMCG giant is also considering the possibility of a stock split of existing equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid up, as may be determined by the board.