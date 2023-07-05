Neogen Sees Rs 1,000-1,200 Crore In Revenue From Battery Chemical Business, Says MD

Neogen Chemicals Ltd., having entered the electrolyte market, is eyeing Rs 1000–1200 crore in revenue from the battery chemical segment, according to its Managing Director Harin Kanani.

The company has been the biggest user of lithium carbonate in India and is a manufacturer of specialty lithium-based derivatives. With this expertise, the company entered the electrolyte market and last year announced a demo facility for making electrolytes, which will come in a couple of months. The company will also be making electrolyte salts.

With this, the company will take care of the initial demand in India as well as electrolyte salts for the international market. The demand for electrolyte salt in the international market is expected to be 20 times higher than that in India by 2030, according to Kanani.

Neogen Chemicals has two business segments: organic and inorganic chemicals. Under organic chemicals, the company makes bromine compounds and advanced intermediates, which are forward-integrated value-added products, and does custom synthesis and contract manufacturing. This finds application in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, aroma chemicals, electronic chemicals, and flavours.

The inorganic portfolio includes specialty, inorganic lithium-based chemical products that find applications across multiple industries, such as pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, battery chemicals, and construction chemicals.

The company has recently signed a technology licence agreement with MU Iconic Solutions Corporation, which is one of the largest players in making electrolytes in five different countries. This tie-up will help Neogen make electrolytes with a proven technology.