Neogen Chemicals Shares Gain After Deal To Make Lithium-Ion Batteries In India
The company signed a deal with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation, which will give manufacturing technology and plant design.
Shares of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. gained on entering a deal with a Japanese company for electrolyte solution.
The company has signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corp. to acquire a manufacturing technology license for electrolytes in India.
The partnership is aimed at meeting the growing demand of lithium-ion battery manufacturers in India, for which MU Ionic Solutions Corp. will provide manufacturing technology and plant design.
The capacity of the plant will be up to 30,000 MTPA and consequently, Neogen will become the first-ever company in the world to have MU Ionic Solutions' technology to manufacture electrolytes in India. Commercial production is expected to begin in 2025.
Shares of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. rose 5.57% to Rs 1,489.5 apiece as of 10:45 a.m., compared to the 0.49% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.79% intraday.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Nine analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.4%.