Neogen Chemicals Q1 Results: Profit Falls 12.16%, Misses Estimates
Neogen Chemicals' Q1 revenue rose 11.48% to Rs 164.88 crore vs Rs 147.9 crore.
Neogen Chemicals Ltd.'s profit declined in the first quarter.The company's net profit fell 12.16% year-on-year to Rs 9.75 crore, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14 crore.
Neogen Chemicals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Ebitda increased 13.83% to Rs 28.06 crore vs Rs 24.65 crore.
Margin at 17.02% vs 16.66%.
Net profit down 12.16% at Rs 9.75 crore vs Rs 11.1 crore.
Shares of Neogen Chemicals fell 0.62% to Rs 1,573.4 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.70% in the benchmark Nifty on Friday.
