NDTV Shares Advance Following Founders' Resignation

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd. hit 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, following the resignation of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the board of the promoter entity RRPR Holding.

The stock gained to trade at Rs 446.3 per piece. Total traded quantity stood at 0.6 times the 30-day average.

It comes amid the acquisition of the media firm's promoter entity by Adani Group-controlled Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. On Monday, RRPR Holding issued equity shares constituting 99.5% of its equity share capital to VCPL.

The board of RRPR Holding also approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors with immediate effect, according to the media company's exchange filing on Tuesday.

The stock traded 5% higher at 03:23 p.m., compared to a 0.97% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.