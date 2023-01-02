NCC Gains The Most In Over Eight Months After Rs 3,601-Crore Order Win
NCC received five new orders of Rs 3,601 crore in December, 2022, in water, irrigation and electrical divisions.
Shares of NCC Ltd. gained the most in over eight months after it received five new orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in December.
Out of these orders, two worth Rs 1,871 crore are related to the water division; two worth Rs 993 crore are related to the electrical division; and one worth Rs 738 crore is related to the irrigation division, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
These orders were received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.
Shares of the company rose 8.22% as of 11:37 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.40%. The stock had gained the most since April 4.
The total traded volume so far in the day is 3.6 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index of the stock is 63.
The 15 analysts tracking the company, maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.2%.