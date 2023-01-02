NCC Gains The Most In Over Eight Months After Rs 3,601-Crore Order Win

Shares of NCC Ltd. gained the most in over eight months after it received five new orders worth Rs 3,601 crore in December.

Out of these orders, two worth Rs 1,871 crore are related to the water division; two worth Rs 993 crore are related to the electrical division; and one worth Rs 738 crore is related to the irrigation division, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

These orders were received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.