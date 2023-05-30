NBCC Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly Threefold
The shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. gained after its profit jumped more than threefold in the fourth quarter ended March.
Consolidated net profit in January-March surged 176.5% to Rs 113.6 crore, while revenue gained 14.3% to Rs 2,790 crore, according to an exchange filing.
NBCC (India) Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 14.3% at Rs 2,790 crore.
Ebitda up 43% at Rs 104.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 3.7% vs. 3%
Net profit is up 176.5% at Rs 113.6 crore.
The company reported net exception expenses of Rs 4.77 crore during the March quarter, down from Rs 72.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Finance costs came down to Rs 95,000 from Rs 1.4 crore during the quarter under review.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.54 per share.
Shares of the company rose 2.61% to Rs 43.25 per share, compared to a 0.20% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:59 a.m. Intraday, it rose as much as 4.86%.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 5.1 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the four analysts tracking the stock, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg. The consensus price target implies a downside of 13.3% over the next 12 months.