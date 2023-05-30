BQPrimeMarketsNBCC Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly Threefold
NBCC Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly Threefold

30 May 2023, 10:40 AM IST
BQPrime
Mother Teresa Bhavan, SVNIT, Surat developed By NBCC India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

The shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. gained after its profit jumped more than threefold in the fourth quarter ended March.

Consolidated net profit in January-March surged 176.5% to Rs 113.6 crore, while revenue gained 14.3% to Rs 2,790 crore, according to an exchange filing.

NBCC (India) Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 14.3% at Rs 2,790 crore.

  • Ebitda up 43% at Rs 104.3 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 3.7% vs. 3%

  • Net profit is up 176.5% at Rs 113.6 crore.

  • The company reported net exception expenses of Rs 4.77 crore during the March quarter, down from Rs 72.9 crore in the year-ago period.

  • Finance costs came down to Rs 95,000 from Rs 1.4 crore during the quarter under review.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.54 per share.

Shares of the company rose 2.61% to Rs 43.25 per share, compared to a 0.20% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:59 a.m. Intraday, it rose as much as 4.86%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 5.1 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the four analysts tracking the stock, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg. The consensus price target implies a downside of 13.3% over the next 12 months.

