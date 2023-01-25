Nazara Technologies Shares Rise On Upbeat Q3 Profit, Strong Growth Across All Verticals

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. gained the most since Jan. 12 after the company reported strong growth in third-quarter profit.

The diversified gaming and sports media platform reported upbeat profits across all business verticals in the third-quarter of fiscal 2023.

"The business continues to scale profitably, as has been our stated goal to deliver long-term compounding across our five key business verticals," Chief Executive Officer Nitish Mittersain said in a press release.

"Our diversified business across multiple geographies allows us to have various levers of growth and mitigate industry headwinds affecting any one segment," Mittersain said.