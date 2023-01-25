Nazara Technologies Shares Rise On Upbeat Q3 Profit, Strong Growth Across All Verticals
The diversified gaming and sports media platform reported upbeat profits across all business verticals in Q3 FY23
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. gained the most since Jan. 12 after the company reported strong growth in third-quarter profit.
The diversified gaming and sports media platform reported upbeat profits across all business verticals in the third-quarter of fiscal 2023.
"The business continues to scale profitably, as has been our stated goal to deliver long-term compounding across our five key business verticals," Chief Executive Officer Nitish Mittersain said in a press release.
"Our diversified business across multiple geographies allows us to have various levers of growth and mitigate industry headwinds affecting any one segment," Mittersain said.
Nazara Technologies Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 19.33% to Rs 314.8 crore
Ebitda up 119.71% to Rs 30.1 crore
Ebitda margin at 9.56% vs 5.19%
Net profit up 77.45% to Rs 18.1 crore
Shares of the company gained 4.18% to Rs 637.25 apiece as of 10:30 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined over 1%. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 42.7 times of its 30-day average.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, eight maintained a 'buy' rating, one recommended a 'hold' and two suggested to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 31%.