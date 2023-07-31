Nazara Technologies Shares Rise After Q1 Profit Jump

Shares of Nazara Technologies were trading 3.51% higher at Rs 689.30 apiece as of 12:23 p.m., compared with a 0.27% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock surged as much as 5.05% during the day, its highest since June 21. It has risen 18.8% year-to-date.

The total traded volume stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 56.80.

Out of the 12 analysts tracking Nazara Technologies, eight maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets set by analysts implies a potential upside of 5.8%.