Nazara Technologies Shares Rise After Q1 Profit Jump
The company's first-quarter net profit rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 20.9 crore.
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. rose on Monday after its profit jumped in the quarter ended June.
The company's first-quarter net profit rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 20.9 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Nazara Tech Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 12% at Rs 254.4 crore.
EBIT up 57% at Rs 17.8 crore.
EBIT margin at 6.9% vs 3.9%.
Net profit up 31% at Rs 20.9 crore.
Shares of Nazara Technologies were trading 3.51% higher at Rs 689.30 apiece as of 12:23 p.m., compared with a 0.27% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock surged as much as 5.05% during the day, its highest since June 21. It has risen 18.8% year-to-date.
The total traded volume stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 56.80.
Out of the 12 analysts tracking Nazara Technologies, eight maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets set by analysts implies a potential upside of 5.8%.