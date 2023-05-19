Nazara Technologies Shares Rise After Its Unit Inks Pact To Raise Capital
Majority of these funds will be used for growing the gaming and esports ecosystem of Nodwin and fund strategic acquisitions.
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. gained after its subsidiary inked a pact to raise Rs 232 crore.
Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of the company, signed definitive and binding agreements to raise $28 million, or Rs 232 crore, from existing investors—Nazara, Krafton, and JetSynthesys—and new ones, it said in an exchange filing.
A majority of these funds will be channelled towards growing the gaming and esports ecosystem of Nodwin, it said. The company plans to do this by expanding and incubating newer IPs and growing Nodwin's emerging market footprint.
It will also use the funds for strategic acquisitions that add value to the network.
Shares of the company rose 6.48% to Rs 618.6 per share, compared to a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:19 a.m. Intraday, it climbed as much as 8.86%.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 15.1 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 72, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy', two suggest a 'hold', and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 18.3%.