Nazara Technologies Shares Rise After Its Unit Inks Pact To Raise Capital

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. gained after its subsidiary inked a pact to raise Rs 232 crore.

Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of the company, signed definitive and binding agreements to raise $28 million, or Rs 232 crore, from existing investors—Nazara, Krafton, and JetSynthesys—and new ones, it said in an exchange filing.

A majority of these funds will be channelled towards growing the gaming and esports ecosystem of Nodwin, it said. The company plans to do this by expanding and incubating newer IPs and growing Nodwin's emerging market footprint.

It will also use the funds for strategic acquisitions that add value to the network.