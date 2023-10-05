Nazara Technologies Shares Rise After Buying A Game Marketing Agency

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. surged over 6% on Thursday after its subsidiary acquired a 100% stake in game marketing agency PublishMe for $2 million.

The strategic acquisition was done by the Singapore unit of Nodwin Gaming, which is a material subsidiary of the company. PublishMe has offices in Turkey and the UAE, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The transaction will enable Nodwin to get a stronger foothold into the Middle East esports market, according to Nazara Chief Executive Officer Nitish Mittersain.

The inclusion of PublishMe stands as a "natural and integral progression to allow us to help publishers and brands understand and access this emerging market", Akshat Rathee, managing director of Nodwin Gaming, said.