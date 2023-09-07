SBI Mutual Fund To Invest Rs 410 Crore In Nazara Technologies

The board of Nazara Technologies Ltd. approved a Rs 410 crore preferential issue, on a private placement basis, to SBI Mutual Fund.

The India-based, diversified gaming platform has proposed to issue 57.42 lakh equity shares, having a face value of Rs 4 each, at a fixed price of Rs 714 per equity share.

The funds will be invested via three schemes of SBI Mutual Fund: SBI Multicap Fund, SBI Magnum Global Fund, and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund.

The company has approved the issuance of 28 lakh shares to the SBI Multicap Fund for an aggregate consideration of Rs 199.99 crore. While 16.8 lakh equity shares will be allotted to SBI Magnum Global Fund for a combined value of Rs 119.99 crore. The remaining 12.6 lakh shares will be issued to the SBI Technologies Opportunities Fund for a total consideration of Rs 89.99 crore.

This infusion of fresh funds will be utilised to invest in the funding requirements and growth objectives of the company, including making strategic acquisitions and investments in various companies and gaming entities or funds that meet the company's growth prospects, Nazara Technologies said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, Nazara approved a preferential issue of 14 lakh equity shares to Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's companies on Sept. 4. This brings the gaming company's total preferential issue for the week to Rs 510 crore.