Nazara Technologies Shares Hit 52-Week High After Board's Fundraising Nod

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday after its board approved raising Rs 100 crore via preferential allotment of equity share.

The company is proposing to issue 14,00,560 equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 714 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 999,999,840 proportionately to Kamath Associates and NKSquared, according to an exchange filing.

This infusion of fresh funds will be used for funding requirements and growth objectives of the company, including making strategic acquisitions, it said. "As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2018, these equity shares will be locked in for a period of six months from the date of issue."

Kamath Associates and NKSquared are partnership firms represented by Zerodha co-founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath.