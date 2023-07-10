Nazara Technologies Approves Fundraise Of Up To Rs 750 Crore

The board of directors at Nazara Technologies Ltd. approved a fundraise of up to Rs 750 crore through equity.

The gaming and sports media platform will raise an amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore through a combination of equity shares and equity-linked instruments or securities, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday.

The fundraise will be either through one or more qualified institutional placements, preferential allotments, or a mix of both. The company also agreed to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 50 crore from Rs 30 crore.