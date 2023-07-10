Nazara Technologies Approves Fundraise Of Up To Rs 750 Crore
The fundraise will be either through one or more qualified institutional placements or preferential allotment or a mix of both.
The board of directors at Nazara Technologies Ltd. approved a fundraise of up to Rs 750 crore through equity.
The gaming and sports media platform will raise an amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore through a combination of equity shares and equity-linked instruments or securities, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday.
The fundraise will be either through one or more qualified institutional placements, preferential allotments, or a mix of both. The company also agreed to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 50 crore from Rs 30 crore.
Shares of Nazara Tech closed 0.75% higher at Rs 726.4 apiece as compared with a 0.12% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, eight maintain a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold, and one suggests a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg. The return potential implied an upside of 0.4% over the next 12 months.