Nazara, Delta Corp. Shares Tumble After GST Setback

Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled 14.16% in pre-market trades despite clarifications that the 28% GST implementation will have minimal impact on overall revenue.

The scrip fell 4.15% to Rs 677.15 apiece, compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 10.23 a.m. The stock declined 14.19% intra-day to Rs 596.1 apiece, the most since May 23.

It has risen 14.10% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 44.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a buy rating, three recommend a hold and one suggests a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.3%.