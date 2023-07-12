Nazara, Delta Corp. Shares Tumble After GST Setback
GST Council agreed to tax online gaming, casinos and horse racing at 28% on the full face value of a bet.
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. and Delta Corp. declined on Wednesday after the GST Council agreed to levy a 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos.
The mechanism of the levy would likely be on the full face value and not on gross gaming revenue. The amendment will keep horse racing, casinos, and online gaming out of actionable claims purview.
Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled 14.16% in pre-market trades despite clarifications that the 28% GST implementation will have minimal impact on overall revenue.
The scrip fell 4.15% to Rs 677.15 apiece, compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 10.23 a.m. The stock declined 14.19% intra-day to Rs 596.1 apiece, the most since May 23.
It has risen 14.10% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 44.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a buy rating, three recommend a hold and one suggests a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.3%.
Shares of Delta dropped 19.96% to Rs 197.45 apiece as of 10.44 am, as compared to a 0.13% decline in the Nifty.
The stock has fallen 7.21% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 26, impling that the stock maybe oversold.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a buy rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.