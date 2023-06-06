Navin Fluorine, SRF, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Are Riding On The 'Element From Hell'

Fluorine is so reactive and difficult to handle that scientists call it 'Lucifer' or the 'element from hell'. Yet the yellow, unstable gas has become a part of our lives, finding uses in everything from medicines and pesticides to refrigeration and EVs. A select group of Indian firms is riding this red-hot market.

The lightest member of the halogen family has lifted the chemical business of companies including Navin Fluorine Ltd., SRF Ltd., and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

The global fluorochemicals industry, according to estimates by Navin Fluorine, is valued at around $21.6 billion. It's expected to grow at an annualised rate 5.2% to about $25.1 billion in 2026.