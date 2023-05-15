Navin Fluorine Q4 Results Review: Margin To Recover On Rising Revenue, Says Jefferies

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s margins should improve gradually, led by an increase in revenue contribution from new and higher margin projects, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage upgraded its rating to 'buy' from 'hold,' and raised the price target to Rs 5,610 from Rs 4,235, implying an upside of 18%.

Jefferies said that the management expects fiscal 2024 margins to be marginally better than those of fiscal 2023, which were at an 11-year high of 26.5%.

"We forecast a 33% profit after tax CAGR over FY23–25—the strongest under our chemicals coverage," the brokerage said.