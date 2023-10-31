BQPrimeMarketsNavin Fluorine Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 12%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Navin Fluorine Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 12%, Misses Estimates

The company's revenue increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 472 crore in the quarter ended September.

31 Oct 2023, 5:29 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chemical solutions in glassware sit inside a laboratory. (Source: freepik).</p></div>
Chemical solutions in glassware sit inside a laboratory. (Source: freepik).

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s revenue rose in the second quarter, but missed analysts' estimates.

The company's revenue increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 472 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 525.3 crore.

Navin Fluorine Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.5% at Rs 472 crore vs Rs 419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 525.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 98 crore vs Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.46 crore).

  • Margin at 20.8% vs 22.4%, down 153 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 24.10%).

  • Reported profit up 4.8% at Rs 60.6 crore vs Rs 57.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.4 crore).

Shares of the company closed 0.17% higher at Rs 3,430 apiece, as compared with a fall of 0.32% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT