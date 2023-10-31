Navin Fluorine Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 12%, Misses Estimates
The company's revenue increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 472 crore in the quarter ended September.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s revenue rose in the second quarter, but missed analysts' estimates.
The company's revenue increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 472 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 525.3 crore.
Navin Fluorine Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% at Rs 472 crore vs Rs 419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 525.3 crore).
Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 98 crore vs Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.46 crore).
Margin at 20.8% vs 22.4%, down 153 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 24.10%).
Reported profit up 4.8% at Rs 60.6 crore vs Rs 57.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.4 crore).
Shares of the company closed 0.17% higher at Rs 3,430 apiece, as compared with a fall of 0.32% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday.