Navin Fluorine Q1 Results: Profit Down 17%, Misses Estimates

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s net profit declined 17% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's profit dropped to Rs 61.5 crore in comparison with Rs 74.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 111.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit plunged 54.8%.