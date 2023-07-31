Navin Fluorine Q1 Results: Profit Down 17%, Misses Estimates
Navine Fluorine's Q1 revenue rose 24% to Rs 491.2 crore, while margin was up at 23.25% vs 24.93%.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.'s net profit declined 17% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's profit dropped to Rs 61.5 crore in comparison with Rs 74.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 111.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit plunged 54.8%.
Navin Fluorine Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 24% to Rs 491.2 crore vs. Rs 397.5 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 589.1 crore.
Net profit is down 17% to Rs 61.5 crore vs. Rs 74.5 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 111.6 crore.
Ebitda up 15% at Rs 114.2 crore vs. Rs 99.1 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 165.6 crore.
Margin at 23.25% vs. 24.93%
Shares of Navin Fluorine International were trading 1.27% higher at Rs 4,325.75 apiece after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.38% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 2:37 p.m.