Nava Shares Surge Over 11% After Zambian Unit Reduces Debt By $277 Million
Nava Shares Surge Over 11% After Zambian Unit Reduces Debt By $277 Million

The company's unit Maamba Collieries used the improved operational cash flows to discharge overdue loan instalment aside.

05 Jun 2023, 11:59 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)

Shares of Nava Ltd. jumped the most in over five months after its Zambia-based colliery lowered the overall debt by about $277 million, or Rs 2,296 crore.

The company's unit, Maamba Collieries Ltd., leveraged the improved operational cash flows to discharge overdue loan installments, the company said in a statement.

The unit has reduced its overall liabilities by $277 million since the start of December to $206 million, or Rs 1,707 crore, which is a significant turnaround in its financial position. The subsidiary has been receiving payments for all energy sales since May last year, resulting in incremental cash flows, including those from coal sales.

"With this turnaround and the loans having become standard, MCL proposes to engage with its lenders on the way forward, including distributions to sponsors," it said in a statement.

Shares of Nava Ltd. surged 8.98% to Rs 268.7 apiece as of 10:17 a.m. on Monday, compared to a 0.5% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 11.09% intraday, the most in over five months since Dec. 27, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 14.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 69.7.

