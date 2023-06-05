Nava Shares Surge Over 11% After Zambian Unit Reduces Debt By $277 Million

Shares of Nava Ltd. jumped the most in over five months after its Zambia-based colliery lowered the overall debt by about $277 million, or Rs 2,296 crore.

The company's unit, Maamba Collieries Ltd., leveraged the improved operational cash flows to discharge overdue loan installments, the company said in a statement.

The unit has reduced its overall liabilities by $277 million since the start of December to $206 million, or Rs 1,707 crore, which is a significant turnaround in its financial position. The subsidiary has been receiving payments for all energy sales since May last year, resulting in incremental cash flows, including those from coal sales.

"With this turnaround and the loans having become standard, MCL proposes to engage with its lenders on the way forward, including distributions to sponsors," it said in a statement.