Narayana Hrudayalaya Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Months On Q4 Beat

Shares of the company surged 7.37% to Rs 830.1 per share, compared with a 0.51% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:03 a.m. Intraday, the stock climbed 10.72%, the most since Nov. 10, 2022.

The total traded quantity stood at 24.1 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 71, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, eight maintain a 'buy', one suggests a 'hold," and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.3%.