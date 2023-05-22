BQPrimeMarketsNarayana Hrudayalaya Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Months On Q4 Beat
Narayana Hrudayalaya Shares Surge The Most In Over Six Months On Q4 Beat

The net profit surged 1.5 times year-on-year to Rs 173 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 157 crore.

22 May 2023, 11:45 AM IST
BQPrime
Narayana Multispeciality clinic in Sarjapura near Bengaluru. (Photo: Company website)

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. surged the most in more than six months after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The net profit surged 1.5 times year-on-year to Rs 173 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 157 crore, according to an exchange filing. Revenue gained 30% to Rs 1,222 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,116 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 30% at Rs 1,222 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,116 crore).

  • Ebitda up 58% to Rs 276 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 22.6% vs. 18.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.1%)

  • Net profit is up 1.5 times to Rs 173 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157 crore).

  • The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the fiscal 2023, with the record date fixed as July 7. The board approved raising Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures.

Shares of the company surged 7.37% to Rs 830.1 per share, compared with a 0.51% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:03 a.m. Intraday, the stock climbed 10.72%, the most since Nov. 10, 2022.

The total traded quantity stood at 24.1 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 71, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, eight maintain a 'buy', one suggests a 'hold," and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.3%.

