Narayana Hrudayalaya, IRFC, Five Star Business Finance — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskBQ

Rajesh Palaviya, vice president-technical and derivative research at Axis Securities Fixed; and Rahul Shah, senior group vice president, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services answered these investor queries and more on BQ Prime's Ask BQ show.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Palaviya:
Looking at the longer-term time frame, the stock is very well-placed above all its long-term moving averages.
Buy on dip strategy to add the stock.
Expect that the stock can scale up to the target of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,250 in the next couple of weeks.
Buy and accumulate the stock.
Even if you get any dips in the volatile market, your stop loss should be at around Rs 1,070.
IRFC Ltd.
Shah:
A good business model and after a long time, we've seen that rerating has happened post-IPO.
The valuations are still justified and risk vs reward is quite favourable.
A decent gain, 15% compounder looks like from here. Don't expect any firework which has already happened in last year.
Palaviya:
Overall structure is bullish in medium to long term.
Stock is in process to make a flag kind of formation.
The breakout will come above Rs 82 level.
Next target for the stock on the higher side should be around Rs 98-105.
Continue holding the position on the downside.
Stop loss should be at around Rs 62.
Info Edge India Ltd.
Shah:
Risk vs reward is not favourable.
Valuations are not justified at this juncture. One should exit.
Buy Zomato Ltd. instead of Info Edge at this point.
Palaviya:
Third consecutive week where a stock is forming higher high-low formation.
The price behaviour is clearly suggesting that the stock is now breaking out its multiple supply zone at 4,600.
If stock holds above Rs 4,600, then next target for near-term to short-term should be Rs 4,800-4,860.
One should trail their stop loss at Rs 4,600, hold the position for Rs 4,800-Rs 4,860 level as the short-term target.
Five Star Business Finance Ltd.
Shah:
Part of NBFC top bets.
There could be another 20% upside in the stock.
Palaviya:
Stock may continue its uptrend.
If stock continues to hold above Rs 750-760, possibly there would be another round of rally in the coming months.
Next target for the stock on the higher side could be around Rs 940 to 950.
Hold with a stop loss of Rs 760, with upside target of Rs 950.
Disclaimer: The commentary and advice on BQ Prime digital and social media platforms is not a full financial plan. Investors are advised to consult a certified financial advisor/planner when making an independent decision regarding investments. No views mentioned on the programme are personal advice to anyone. Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (BQ Prime) is not responsible for any risk or loss that might occur as a result of using this information in any way, regardless of your interpretation of the advice. BQ Prime digital and social media platforms provide views of only SEBI registered investment advisors/analysts.