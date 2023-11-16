Narayana Hrudayalaya, IRFC, Five Star Business Finance — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskBQ

Should you add Narayana Hrudayalaya to your portfolio? Is it a good time to buy IRFC? What should you do with Five Star Business Finance?

Rajesh Palaviya, vice president-technical and derivative research at Axis Securities Fixed; and Rahul Shah, senior group vice president, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services answered these investor queries and more on BQ Prime's Ask BQ show.