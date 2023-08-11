Nalco Q1 Results: Profit Plunges 40%, But Beats Estimates
Nalco's Q1 revenue declined 16% to Rs 3,178.4 crore vs Rs 3,795.2 crore.
National Aluminum Co.'s consolidated profit declined 40% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, marginally beating analysts' estimates.
The aluminum producer's net profit decreased to Rs 333.8 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 558 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 315.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Nalco Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16% at Rs 3,178.4 crore vs Rs 3,795.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,135.3 crore).
Ebitda down 32% at Rs 594.3 crore vs Rs 879.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 691.7 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.7% vs 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.1%).
Net profit down 40% at Rs 333.8 crore vs Rs 558 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.1 crore).
Nalco's operating profit from its dominant aluminum business fell by 32% to Rs 594.3 crore.
Shares of Nalco closed 0.74% lower at Rs 94.3 apiece before the results were announced as compared with a 0.59% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.