BQPrimeMarketsNalco Q1 Results: Profit Plunges 40%, But Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Nalco Q1 Results: Profit Plunges 40%, But Beats Estimates

Nalco's Q1 revenue declined 16% to Rs 3,178.4 crore vs Rs 3,795.2 crore.

11 Aug 2023, 7:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aluminium smelter. (Source: Nalco website)</p></div>
Aluminium smelter. (Source: Nalco website)

National Aluminum Co.'s consolidated profit declined 40% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, marginally beating analysts' estimates.

The aluminum producer's net profit decreased to Rs 333.8 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 558 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 315.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Nalco Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 16% at Rs 3,178.4 crore vs Rs 3,795.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,135.3 crore).

  • Ebitda down 32% at Rs 594.3 crore vs Rs 879.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 691.7 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 18.7% vs 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.1%).

  • Net profit down 40% at Rs 333.8 crore vs Rs 558 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.1 crore).

ALSO READ

Nykaa Q1 Results: Profit Drops 27% Even As Beauty Segment Cushions Lower Fashion Demand

Opinion
Nykaa Q1 Results: Profit Drops 27% Even As Beauty Segment Cushions Lower Fashion Demand
Read More

Nalco's operating profit from its dominant aluminum business fell by 32% to Rs 594.3 crore.

Shares of Nalco closed 0.74% lower at Rs 94.3 apiece before the results were announced as compared with a 0.59% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates

Opinion
Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT