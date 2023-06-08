Mystery Bet Before SEC Crypto Crackdown May Mint Trader Millions

BQPrimeMarketsMystery Bet Before SEC Crypto Crackdown May Mint Trader Millions
An options trader made a short-term bet against Coinbase Global Inc. that may have netted them millions of dollars.

08 Jun 2023, 11:35 AM IST
BQPrime
The Coinbase website on a laptop arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The list of digital tokens deemed as unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission now spans over $120 billion of crypto after the US agencys lawsuits against Binance Holdings Ltd. and Coinbase Global Inc.
(Bloomberg) -- Less than a half hour before US regulators cracked down on a key crypto exchange, an options trader made a short-term bet against Coinbase Global Inc. that may have netted them millions of dollars.

At 10:36 a.m. on Monday, a block of 4,806 contracts of Coinbase $50 puts expiring Friday hit the tape, when the stock was at $61.77. Roughly 24 minutes later, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it was suing Binance Holdings Ltd, sparking a selloff across the crypto universe.

By noon in New York, Coinbase shares had fallen nearly 12% and the options, which had been bought for 18 cents each, traded for as much as $1 — a gain of almost 460% if sold at the peak.

Read more: SEC Sues Binance and CEO Zhao for Breaking Securities Rules (2)

The already profitable bet became even more lucrative on Tuesday after the SEC announced a separate suit again Coinbase itself. 

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 21% at the open of trading, driving the value of the put options to $5.65 each. The move means a trader could have potentially turned a $86,500 investment — the sum spent on buying the puts — into a windfall of as much as $2.6 million in less than day.

The prescient Coinbase trade comes just days after a mystery trader placed a large bullish bet on natural gas pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream Corp. ahead of language supporting the company’s project being inserted into the debt-ceiling bill, raising questions about whether details had leaked.

Read more: Mystery Trader’s Debt-Ceiling Windfall Sparks Insider Concerns

