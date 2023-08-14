Muthoot Finance Shares Tumble Over 8% After Brokerages Cut Rating
IDBI Capital Equity Research cut the rating to 'hold', and Morgan Stanley downgraded it to 'underweight'.
Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd. fell over 8% to their lowest level in over a month on Monday after its rating was downgraded by brokerages, citing the decline in net interest margins.
IDBI Capital Equity Research cut the rating to 'hold', and Morgan Stanley downgraded it to 'underweight'.
However, IDBI Capital raised the price target of Muthoot Finance to Rs 1,300 apiece from Rs 1,200 per share, as it has surged 27% over the last three months.
Morgan Stanley's Analyst Kushan Parikh has set the price target on the stock at Rs 1,155 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.
Separately, the company said on Friday that it is seeking shareholders' approval to raise the borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore. The board has also approved an infusion of Rs 400 crore in its unit, Muthoot Money, and the acquisition of a 2.05% stake in Belstar Microfinance Ltd. from existing promoters for Rs 43 crore.
IDBI Capital On Muthoot Finance
Downgrades to 'hold' from 'buy' but raises the price target by Rs 100 to Rs 1,300 apiece, citing a 27% movement in the share price over the last three months.
Net interest margins declined to 11.6% in Q1 FY24, compared to 12.3% in the previous quarter, due to a decline in the yield on advances. Management is guided in maintaining the margins and spreads by passing on the rise in interest costs to the borrowers.
Net interest income grew slowly by 2% quarter-on-quarter, led by a decline in margins. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 8% quarter-on-quarter, led by lower operating expenses, and the provisions increased by 14% quarter-on-quarter as asset quality deteriorated. Profit after tax grew by 8% quarter-on-quarter.
Gold portfolio growth surprised with an 18% year-on-year improvement, led by higher gold prices.
Recorded the all-time highest interest collection of Rs 2,863 crore in the said quarter.
Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd. fell as much as 8.41% before paring losses to trade 5.86% lower at 10:46 a.m., compared to a 0.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock fell the most since June 30. It has risen nearly 19.6% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 40.
Of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.3%.