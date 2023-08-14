Muthoot Finance Shares Tumble Over 8% After Brokerages Cut Rating

Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd. fell over 8% to their lowest level in over a month on Monday after its rating was downgraded by brokerages, citing the decline in net interest margins.

IDBI Capital Equity Research cut the rating to 'hold', and Morgan Stanley downgraded it to 'underweight'.

However, IDBI Capital raised the price target of Muthoot Finance to Rs 1,300 apiece from Rs 1,200 per share, as it has surged 27% over the last three months.

Morgan Stanley's Analyst Kushan Parikh has set the price target on the stock at Rs 1,155 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

Separately, the company said on Friday that it is seeking shareholders' approval to raise the borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore. The board has also approved an infusion of Rs 400 crore in its unit, Muthoot Money, and the acquisition of a 2.05% stake in Belstar Microfinance Ltd. from existing promoters for Rs 43 crore.