Muthoot Finance Shares Tumble Over 7% After Q2 Profit Misses Estimates
The lender's Q2 standalone net profit rose 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 991 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,057.8 crore.
Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd. fell over 7% on Friday after its second-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.
The lender's standalone net profit rose 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 991 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 1,057.8 crore.
Sequentially, it rose 2%. The company's total income stood at Rs 3,074 crore, up 23% year-on-year.
The loan assets under management were up 21% year-on-year to Rs 69,002 crore.
Muthoot Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
Total income up 22.8% at Rs 3,073.6 crore. (YoY).
Net profit up 14.3% at Rs 990.9 crore. (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,057.8 crore).
Stage 3 gross loan assets at 4.01% vs 4.26% (QoQ).
Stage 3 net loan assets at 3.59% vs 3.82% (QoQ).
Shares of the company fell as much as 7.41% to Rs 1,216 apiece, the lowest level since Oct. 10. It pared losses to trade 5.88% lower at Rs 1,236 apiece, as of 9:48 a.m. This compares to a 0.22% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 16.35% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.6%.