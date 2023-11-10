Muthoot Finance Shares Tumble Over 7% After Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd. fell over 7% on Friday after its second-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit rose 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 991 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 1,057.8 crore.

Sequentially, it rose 2%. The company's total income stood at Rs 3,074 crore, up 23% year-on-year.

The loan assets under management were up 21% year-on-year to Rs 69,002 crore.