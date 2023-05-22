Muthoot Finance Shares Gain As Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Muthoot rose 7.37% to Rs 1,111.2 apiece, compared to a 0.52% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:38 a.m.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy', two suggest 'add', one recommends 'accumulate,' two each maintain 'hold', 'neutral,' and 'reduce', and one suggests a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg Data.