Muthoot Finance Shares Gain As Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter net profit grew to Rs 973.5 crore, beating the estimate of Rs. 9,417 crore as per Bloomberg data.
Shares of Muthoot Finance gained on Monday after its fourth-quarter profits beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit grew to Rs 973.5 crore in the quarter ending March, according to an exchange filing, beating the estimate of Rs 9,417 crore as per Bloomberg data.
Muthoot Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII grew by 8% to Rs. 2,043 crore.
AUM is up 10.9% to Rs. 71,496 crore.
Gold loans stood at Rs. 61,875 crore, a 7.6% increase.
NIM was 40 basis points higher QoQ at 12.3% as compared to 11.9% the previous quarter.
Shares of Muthoot rose 7.37% to Rs 1,111.2 apiece, compared to a 0.52% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:38 a.m.
Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy', two suggest 'add', one recommends 'accumulate,' two each maintain 'hold', 'neutral,' and 'reduce', and one suggests a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg Data.