Traders Brace For More Market Shocks After Week Of Wild Swings

Beyond the impact on speculators, past swings in Treasuries on the scale of Thursday and Friday’s hold worrying signals for the cross-asset landscape and the US economy. Data crunched by Bespoke Investment Group show that in nearly 50 years of history, two-year Treasury yields have posted a two-day decline of 45 basis points 79 times. With two exceptions, in 1987 and 1989, all of those episodes were either during or within six months of a US recession.