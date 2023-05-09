MSCI To Add HAL, Max Healthcare, Cummins, Ashok Leyland In May Review: Morgan Stanley
Index provider MSCI is likely to include four stocks and change the weightage of nearly five companies in the upcoming May 2023 index review, according to Morgan Stanley.
The brokerage expects MSCI to include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., and Ashok Leyland Ltd. in the index. The additions are expected to bring $1.3 billion, or about Rs 10,632.58 crore, of inflows.
MSCI India's weight in MSCI Emerging Markets has risen from 9% to 14% since October 2019, and the number of stocks in the index has risen from 80 to 114. After the May review, four more stocks are expected to be added to this list.
As per the MSCI framework or the Stock Inclusion Methodology, the most important conditions to be met are the required minimum market cap and a free float-adjusted market capitalisation equal to or higher than 50% of the minimum size requirement. Other criteria also include the global minimum foreign inclusion factor requirement and the minimum foreign room requirement, among others.
Morgan Stanley On MSCI Additions & Weights Change
Morgan Stanley forecasts that Hindustan Aeronautics will be included in the index after a huge stake sale by the Life Insurance Corporation of India.
On the other hand, Max Healthcare Institute, Cummins India, and Ashok Leyland will be migrated from the MSCI India small-cap index to the standard index.
MSCI is likely to increase the weighting of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., according to the brokerage.
While Kotak's weight is going to be bumped as its foreign room exceeds 25%. It is likely to bring inflows of $745 million, or about Rs 611.20, crore, alone, as compared to a total of $1.3 billion of inflows that are expected.
InterGlobe Aviation and Samvardhana Motherson, on the other hand, are likely to see a weight increase following a stake sale by their promoters.
The weightings for Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. are expected to be reduced during the May review.
MSCI has confirmed a FIF reduction from 25% to 14% for Adani Transmission and from 25% to 10% for Adani Total Gas during the May review.
The index provider will release the results of its index review on the morning of May 12, and all changes will be made as of the close of May 31, effective June 1.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.