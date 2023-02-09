MSCI Reviews Free Float Status Of Adani Group Stocks After Market Participants Raise Concerns
MSCI reviews feedback on free float of securities associated with the Adani Group for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes.
Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it was reviewing the free float status of Adani Group securities after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of companies in the Adani Group for some of its indexes.
In the statement, MSCI said characteristics of certain investors have "sufficient uncertainty" and should no longer be designated as free float, which triggered a review of the Adani Group securities.
MSCI defines the free float of a security as the outstanding shares available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.
After a review of the Adani Group securities, MSCI will implement the resultant free float changes and associated market capitalization determinations in the "February 2023 Index Review."
The February 2023 Index Review of MSCI is scheduled to be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, which, as per the press release, will announce the suspension of any potential changes to the number of shares for the affected securities.
As per MSCI, all the affected securities will also be reviewed under the 'Full Country Float Review' during the May 2023 Index Review.
