MSCI Reviews Free Float Status Of Adani Group Stocks After Market Participants Raise Concerns

Index provider MSCI said on Thursday it was reviewing the free float status of Adani Group securities after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of companies in the Adani Group for some of its indexes.

In the statement, MSCI said characteristics of certain investors have "sufficient uncertainty" and should no longer be designated as free float, which triggered a review of the Adani Group securities.

MSCI defines the free float of a security as the outstanding shares available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.