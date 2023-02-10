MSCI Review: Here Are The Key Changes In India Index

MSCI Inc. added two stocks and removed one from its India index as part of its February review.

The changes will increase the one-way index turnover by 2.12%, according to the index complier's statement.

There were seven updates in the public float via foreign inclusion factor and 48 updates in the number of shares, affecting the weights of stocks on indices.

CG Power and Industrial Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. are the top 10 stock by increase in weight.