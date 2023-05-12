MSCI May Review: Here's What Has Changed For India Stocks

Index provider MSCI Inc. added three India stocks to its emerging markets index on Friday as part of its May review.

Defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics, hospital chain operator Max Healthcare Institute and auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings were added to the index under the quarterly rejig, a statement from the index provider showed.

Notably, Max Healthcare has been upgraded from small cap index to mid cap index. The changes in the index will come into effect from June 1, 2023.