MSCI May Review: Here's What Has Changed For India Stocks
Hindustan Aeronautics, Max Healthcare Institute and Sona BLW Precision Forgings were added to MSCI's emerging markets index.
Index provider MSCI Inc. added three India stocks to its emerging markets index on Friday as part of its May review.
Defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics, hospital chain operator Max Healthcare Institute and auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings were added to the index under the quarterly rejig, a statement from the index provider showed.
Notably, Max Healthcare has been upgraded from small cap index to mid cap index. The changes in the index will come into effect from June 1, 2023.
Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW Precision were also added to the MSCI Domestic Indexes.
Gland Pharma was the top addition to MSCI Domestic Small Cap Indexes, the statement read.
Among the notable deletions, MSCI removed Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from its Emerging Markets Index. Both companies were removed from the MSCI Domestic Indexes as well, along with Indus Towers.
Among the top deletions from the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index were Polycab India and Max Healthcare (which has been upgraded to mid cap index).
Meanwhile, Abbott India was removed from the MSCI Domestic Small Cap Indexes.
India's weight in the MSCI Global Standard Indexes–Emerging Markets remains unchanged at 13.1% after the May rejig, the index compiler said.
The nation's one-way index turnover after the quarterly rejig stands at 3.53%, MSCI said in a statement released on Friday. This index turnover corresponds to the proportion of assets that should be bought in a portfolio replicating the index.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.