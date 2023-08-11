MSCI Global Standard Index: Supreme Industries, REC, Ashok Leyland Hit Record On Inclusion
Eight Indian stocks were added to the index as part of the MSCI's August review.
Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd., REC Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after being added to the MSCI Global Standard Index.
The changes, which were decided during the MSCI August review, will be effective from Sept. 1.
Other stocks that were added to the index also rose over 1% intraday. HDFC Asset Management Co., Cummins India Ltd., and Power Finance Corp. gained more than 2%, while Astral Ltd., and IDFC First Bank Ltd. advanced over 1% intraday.
Shares At Record High
Shares of Supreme Industries rose as much as 16.51% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 4,487 apiece. It has risen nearly 73% year-to-date.
REC advanced as much as 6.49% intraday to hit an all-time high of Rs 230.65 apiece. It has risen nearly 96.8% year-to-date.
Ashok Leyland stock gained 2.60% intraday to scale an all-time high of Rs 191.5 per share. It has risen nearly 31.07% year-to-date.
Index provider MSCI added eight Indian stocks to its emerging markets index on Friday as part of its August review. The companies were also added to the MSCI India Mid Cap Index. Cement maker ACC Ltd. was deleted from the MSCI EM Index and added to the MSCI EM Small Cap Index.