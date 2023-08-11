MSCI Global Standard Index: Supreme Industries, REC, Ashok Leyland Hit Record On Inclusion

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd., REC Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after being added to the MSCI Global Standard Index.

The changes, which were decided during the MSCI August review, will be effective from Sept. 1.

Other stocks that were added to the index also rose over 1% intraday. HDFC Asset Management Co., Cummins India Ltd., and Power Finance Corp. gained more than 2%, while Astral Ltd., and IDFC First Bank Ltd. advanced over 1% intraday.