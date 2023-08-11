MSCI August Review: Here's What Has Changed For India Stocks

Index provider MSCI Inc. added eight Indian stocks to its emerging markets index on Friday as part of its August review.

Auto ancillary manufacturer Cummins India Ltd., lender IDFC First Bank Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Power Finance Corp Ltd., Astral Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co. and REC Ltd. were added to the emerging markets index under the quarterly rejig, a statement from the index provider showed. Following companies were also added to the MSCI India Mid Cap Index.

Cement maker ACC Ltd., on the other hand, was deleted from the MSCI EM Index and added to the MSCI EM Small Cap Index.