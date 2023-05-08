MRF Shares Hit Record On Q4 Margin Boost, Positive Outlook

Shares of MRF Ltd. hit a record on Monday before falling off the peak by afternoon as analysts view margin expansion in the fourth quarter as a positive for the stock.

"The estimates for margins and volume growth of the tyre stocks were quite modest. MRF and Ceat have reported a really strong set of numbers," said Sanjeev Hota, senior vice president and head of research, Sharekhan Ltd.

"The gross margins for MRF expanded almost 490 bps, which was driven by soft iron prices. We see demand improvements going ahead," he said.

The drop in raw material prices has also triggered a positive outlook for tyre stocks. "The story of this sector entirely lies in the correction of raw material prices. Rubber prices have been correcting, and that is reflected in the improvement of their margins," Hota said.