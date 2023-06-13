MRF Hits Rs 1,00,000 Mark, Stumps Analysts

MRF Ltd. left analysts' stumped after it became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 1,00,000 mark.

The average 12-month price target stands at Rs 84,047, according to Bloomberg data; however, the stock has managed to hit a life high of Rs 1,00,440 in intra-day trade on June 13.

MRF's share price has consistently beaten the consensus 12-month target price over the past year. It is currently nearly 16% over its one-year return potential.