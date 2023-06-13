MRF Hits Rs 1,00,000 Mark, Stumps Analysts
MRF's share price has consistently beaten the consensus 12-month target price over the past year.
MRF Ltd. left analysts' stumped after it became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 1,00,000 mark.
The average 12-month price target stands at Rs 84,047, according to Bloomberg data; however, the stock has managed to hit a life high of Rs 1,00,440 in intra-day trade on June 13.
MRF's share price has consistently beaten the consensus 12-month target price over the past year. It is currently nearly 16% over its one-year return potential.
"As we can see after a strong rally from Rs 82,000 to Rs 1,00,000, the stock is under consolidation. For now, it has strong support near Rs 95,000," said Vaibhav Kaushik, research analyst at GCL Broking.
"Till the time it is trading above Rs 95,000 it can touch Rs 1,25,000 very soon by Diwali. Investors should be positive about the stock," he said.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.