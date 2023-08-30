MPS Shares Jump As Subsidiary Acquires Majority Stake In Liberate Group

The MPS stock was trading 3.73% higher at Rs 1,574 per share in comparison to a 0.48% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:41 a.m. The share price rose as much as 5.78% to an intra-day high of Rs 1,605 apiece.

The stock has risen 90.44% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.7.

An analyst tracking MPS maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6.9%.