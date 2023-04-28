Mphasis Shares Gain Most In Four Weeks Despite Q4 Earnings Miss

Shares of Mphasis Ltd. rose the most in four weeks as the company's Ebitda beat analyst estimates, despite declining in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company's March quarter revenue was down 4.14% to Rs 3,361.2 crore, compared with Rs 3,506.2 crore in the previous quarter in the same fiscal. It missed the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 3,514.8 crore.

The consolidated net profit declined 1.69% sequentially to Rs 405.3 crore, compared to Rs 447.4 crore in the third quarter of the same fiscal. It missed the consensus analyst estimates, which stood at Rs 416.9 crore.