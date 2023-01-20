Mphasis Shares Decline On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of Mphasis Ltd. fell the most in 13 weeks since Oct. 21 after the company's third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's third-quarter profit faell 1.48% to Rs 412.3 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 431.5 crore. Revenue eased 0.39% to Rs 3,506.2 as compared to the previous quarter of the ongoing financial year.