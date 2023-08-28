Mphasis Shares Decline As Nomura Retains 'Reduce' On Higher Exposure To BFSI Vertical
Shares of Mphasis Ltd. fell on Monday after Nomura Holdings Inc. retained its 'reduce' rating on the applied technology services firm due to a higher share of its revenue exposure to the BFSI segment as a key risk.
The banking, financial services and insurance vertical, which represents 60% of the company's revenue, continues to be a key focus vertical, Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh had said at its analysts' meeting on Aug. 25.
Mphasis' client roster includes top 10 banks in the U.S. and its depth in this vertical is high with presence across most sub-verticals in this industry.
The management aims to iron-out issues related to this vertical with focus on:
Wallet share gain in large accounts.
New account mining.
Usage of BFS domain strength.
Developing relationships to expand in other geographies.
Leverage its domain strength that ensures to deliver innovative solutions and create referenceable clients.
Nomura On Mphasis
Retains 'reduce' due to higher exposure to the BFSI vertical, with a price target of Rs 1,760 per share, implying a downside of over 25% from current market price.
Lower-than expected attrition has led to an excess capacity in the captives of certain enterprise clients, according to the management. This has led to some shift in external IT demand.
Overall demand for cost optimisation and transformation-led deals remains high, while there are some green shoots of activity with a slow to normal recovery, according to the management.
Mphasis said 80% of the total contract value of deals secured in the past was driven by the demand shift towards generative AI.
Mphasis aims to grow above the market rate at a stable margin with an upward bias. The company will continue to invest in capabilities for new areas of tech demand for margin expansion.
Headwinds for margin continue to include macro uncertainty, driven by supply-side challenges and capability building, according to the brokerage.
Tailwinds to further margin expansion include room for further improvement in utilisation, which is running 10% below peak levels, value-based selling and pricing, and improving offshore delivery mix from the current level of 44%.
Upside risks to the brokerage's target include strong reversal of mortgage business and stronger-than-expected growth.
Mphasis stock was trading 0.89% lower at Rs 2,370.7 apiece compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:20 p.m. The shares declined 1.60% to hit an intra-day low of 2,353.80 apiece.
The stock has risen 20.14% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index at 58.4.
Out of the 35 analysts tracking Mphasis, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 10 recommend a 'hold' and 11 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.1%.