Mphasis Shares Decline As Nomura Retains 'Reduce' On Higher Exposure To BFSI Vertical

Shares of Mphasis Ltd. fell on Monday after Nomura Holdings Inc. retained its 'reduce' rating on the applied technology services firm due to a higher share of its revenue exposure to the BFSI segment as a key risk.

The banking, financial services and insurance vertical, which represents 60% of the company's revenue, continues to be a key focus vertical, Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh had said at its analysts' meeting on Aug. 25.

Mphasis' client roster includes top 10 banks in the U.S. and its depth in this vertical is high with presence across most sub-verticals in this industry.

The management aims to iron-out issues related to this vertical with focus on: