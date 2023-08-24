MPC Minutes: Task To Contain Inflation Still Not Over, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
MPC members reaffirmed their commitment to bringing down inflation.
Members of the Monetary Policy Committee reaffirmed their commitment to bringing down inflation and ensuring price stability amid a sudden spike, according to the minutes.
The MPC had decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the third straight meet, but with preparedness to undertake policy responses, should the situation so warrant. The rate pause came despite retail inflation surging past its target of 4(+/-2)%.
'Our Task Still Not Over,' Says Das
Headline CPI is expected to harden significantly in July-August, driven by the spike in tomato and other vegetable prices, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated. While the vegetable price shocks are expected to correct quickly with the arrival of fresh crops, there are risks to the food and the overall inflation outlook from El Nino conditions, volatile global food prices and skewed monsoon distribution, all of which warrant close monitoring, he explained.
Supply-side measures need to be continued to prevent the spiraling of frequent food supply shocks into generalised economy-wide price impulses, Das said.
Our task is still not over. Given the likely short-term nature of the vegetable price shocks, monetary policy can look through the first-round impact of fleeting shocks on headline inflation. At the same time, we need to be ready to pre-empt any second-round impact of food price shocks on the broader inflationary pressures and risks to anchoring of inflation expectations.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
"In this dynamic environment, we remain steadfastly committed to our goal of aligning inflation to the target of 4%," said Das. "We continuously assess the impact of our past actions, the implications of incoming data for the evolving inflation and growth dynamics and stand in readiness to act whenever necessary."
Committed To Price Stability: Michael Patra
While unanticipated and short-lived supply demand mismatches lie outside the realm of monetary policy, the commitment to price stability requires the RBI to see off "these price perturbations" by guarding against spillovers, Patra said. In India, food price flares can permeate through wages, rents, transport costs and, importantly, through expectations into core inflation, he cautioned.
Ensuring the sustained easing of core inflation is crucial to the MPC’s objective of bringing inflation down to the target, he said. This objective should not be undermined by supply shocks that show any signs of persisting and getting broader-based, he explained.
Cautious Optimism: Jayanth Varma
"In June, I warned against declaring victory based on the inflation prints of just a couple of months, and expressed discomfort with the self-congratulatory tone of the MPC statement of that month about inflation having come inside the tolerance band," said MPC member Jayanth R Varma. It is now clear that "we would have a couple of months of inflation readings well above the tolerance band", he said.
"I view these monthly gyrations with some degree of equanimity," said Varma. Just as a couple of low readings do not call for celebration, it is equally true that a couple of very high readings do not call for panic, he said. What is important is the projected trajectory of inflation over the next several quarters.
"On this basis, I continue to have the same cautious optimism that I had in the June meeting," he said.
I am of the view that the current level of the repo rate is high enough to bring inflation below the upper tolerance band on a sustained basis and also glide it towards the middle of the band.Jayanth R Varma, Member, MPC
Varma continued to express reservations on the MPC's stance. This would be the third successive meeting at which the repo rate has been left unchanged, he said. This disconnect between stance and action has completely hollowed out whatever meaning the stance might have originally had, and turned it into a harmless ritualism, he added.