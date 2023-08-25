ADVERTISEMENT
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Buys 0.6% Stake In Jio Financial Services
The mutual fund bought 3.72 crore shares for Rs 202.8 apiece.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has bought a 0.6% stake in Jio Financial Services Ltd. in a bulk deal.The mutual fund bought 3.72 crore shares for Rs 202.8 apiece, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-owned financial services company rose, snapping a five-session lower circuit on Friday.The stock will be removed from the benchmark indices on Sept. 1, BSE Ltd. announced in a fresh notice. However, the...
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has bought a 0.6% stake in Jio Financial Services Ltd. in a bulk deal.
The mutual fund bought 3.72 crore shares for Rs 202.8 apiece, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.
Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-owned financial services company rose, snapping a five-session lower circuit on Friday.
The stock will be removed from the benchmark indices on Sept. 1, BSE Ltd. announced in a fresh notice. However, the removal will be further deferred even if the stock does not hit the lower 5% band on either of the next two days but touches the limit on the third day.
Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 0.49% higher on Friday, as compared with a 0.62% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT