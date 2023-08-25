Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Buys 0.6% Stake In Jio Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has bought a 0.6% stake in Jio Financial Services Ltd. in a bulk deal.

The mutual fund bought 3.72 crore shares for Rs 202.8 apiece, according to data on the National Stock Exchange.

Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-owned financial services company rose, snapping a five-session lower circuit on Friday.

The stock will be removed from the benchmark indices on Sept. 1, BSE Ltd. announced in a fresh notice. However, the removal will be further deferred even if the stock does not hit the lower 5% band on either of the next two days but touches the limit on the third day.